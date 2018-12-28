Washington To Participate in Annual Lawry’s Beef Bowl

Share this article:

Washington will participate in Lawry’s Beef Bowl in Beverly Hills Friday, one day after its opponent in Tuesday’s 105th Rose Bowl Game, Ohio State.

The Rose Bowl teams have annually participated in the Beef Bowl since 1956. The Beef Bowl is older than all but the Rose, Orange, Cotton, Sugar and Sun bowls. It is billed by organizers as college football’s most enduring pre-bowl game tradition.

Lawry’s Beef Bowl has not been a competition since 1970. Coaches are informed that there is a limit of two servings of prime rib per player.

Richard R. Frank, president and chief executive officer of Lawry’s Restaurants Inc., said Lawry’s Beef Bowl “is not about what team eats the most.”

“The purpose of the event is to honor champion student-athletes for their achievement as a team of making it to the Rose Bowl Game,” said Frank, whose late father, Richard N. Frank, conceived the Beef Bowl in 1956, shortly after becoming Lawry’s president.

“The meal is a large part of the celebration because these are young men with enormous appetites, but it’s more about celebrating together away from the practice field in a legendary setting.”

