Searing heat for Dodgers World Series workout: 102 for Game 1

The Los Angeles Dodgers will conduct a World Series workout at Dodger Stadium Sunday despite a heat wave hitting the area that could bring record triple-digit temperatures to the Southland early in the week.

Temperatures Sunday at Dodger Stadium near downtown Los Angeles are expected to be about 94 degrees. But the mercury could hit 102 by Tuesday when the Dodgers host the American League champion Houston Astros for Game 1 of the World Series.

The Astros advanced to the World Series for the second time in their 56- season history with a 4-0 victory over the New York Yankees Saturday in Houston to win the American League Championship Series, four games to three.

“I never knew what it felt like to get to the World Series in any job I’ve had in 20 years and now I do,” Houston manager A.J. Hinch, who was a catcher for parts of seven major league seasons with four teams, managed the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2009 and nearly half of the 2010 season and was a San Diego Padres vice president of professional scouting from 2010-14.

“I have a great appreciation for what it takes to run this journey.”

The Astros other World Series appearance came in 2005 when as the National League champion, they were swept by the Chicago White Sox. Houston was shifted to the American League in 2013 to allow for both leagues to have 15 teams and all six divisions have five teams.

The World Series will mark the second time the Dodgers and Houston have met in the postseason. The Dodgers defeated the Astros, three games to two in a National League Division Series in 1981 overcoming a two games to none deficit with three victories at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers last faced Houston in 2015, with the Dodgers losing all three games at Minute Maid Park amid a five-game losing streak, all against American League teams.

Astros ace right-hander Justin Verlander limited the Dodgers to two hits in eight innings, striking out nine and walking one on Aug. 20 as a member of the Detroit Tigers in a 6-1 victory.

“I remember feeling good that day,” Verlander said Saturday after being selected as the ALCS MVP. “I think I’ll probably look a little more into it, obviously. I remember (Dodger first baseman Cody) Bellinger wasn’t in the lineup, so there are things that will be different.

“Obviously this is a completely different situation, being a World Series game, as opposed to a midseason matchup. To be honest with you, I’m not going to take a lot into that game.”

With the first pitch for Tuesday’s game set for 5:09 p.m. surrounded by afternoon traffic congestion, the Dodgers are encouraging fans to arrive early and use alternative forms of transportation, including public transportation and ride-sharing services. Dodger Stadium Express service from Union Station to Dodger Stadium will be in operation.

The temperature for the opening pitch is forecast by the National Weather Service to be in the mid-90s. The unseasonably high temperature will be caused by a combination of Santa Ana winds and a ridge of high pressure aloft, Robbie Munroe, an NWS meteorologist, told City News Service.

The hottest known World Series game was Game 1 of the 2001 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees in Phoenix on Oct. 27, 2001, when the first-pitch temperature was 94 degrees and Major League Baseball ordered the roof opened at then-Bank One Ballpark, according to The Weather Channel, citing information from a blog by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration meteorologist Alex Lamers.

