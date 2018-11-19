League-Leading Rams and Chiefs To Play at Coliseum

Share this article:

The Los Angeles Rams will face the Kansas City Chiefs Monday evening at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in a match-up of the teams with the NFL’s best records and second- and third-highest-scoring offenses.

The game had been scheduled for Mexico City, but was shifted to the Coliseum after NFL officials ruled last Tuesday that the field at Estadio Azteca did “not meet NFL standards for playability and consistency.”

The game had always been considered a Rams home game. In each of their first three seasons during their second stint in Southern California, the Rams have been designated as the home team in a game scheduled for outside the U.S., costing them a game in the Coliseum.

Firefighters and law enforcement officers who responded to the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks and the Woolsey Fire in Ventura and Los Angeles counties will be honored at the game.

Karen and Jordan Helus, the wife and son of Ventura County sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed in the Borderline shooting, will light the Coliseum torch before the opening kickoff. They will be joined by Paige Vuksic, Jordan Helus’ girlfriend, and Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub, Assistant Sheriff Chris Dunn and Sgt. Kevin Donoghue.

A memorial banner with the names of the 12 Borderline shooting victims will be positioned in the peristyle between Gates 1 and 33.

Players and coaches from both teams will wear hats honoring a variety of Los Angeles-area fire and law enforcement agencies — the California Highway Patrol, Los Angeles Fire Department, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department, Ventura County Fire Department and Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency’s logo is on the front of the cap and the team’s logo is on the side. The hats will be auctioned off on NFL Auction following the game, with all proceeds going to the Conejo Valley Victims Fund and American Red Cross Southern California Wildfire Relief, the Rams announced.

Game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off on NFL Auction, with proceeds going to the relief efforts.

Members of the California Lutheran University Choir will sing the national anthem, joined on field by 200 first responders from the greater Los Angeles region. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard will present the colors.

Justin Meek, a Cal Lutheran alumnus who was a member of the choir, was among the victims of the Nov. 7 Borderline shooting. The Rams have trained at the university since their return to Southern California in 2016.

The Rams and Chiefs captains will be joined at midfield for the coin toss by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and the mayors of the other cities most affected by the Woolsey Fire and Borderline shooting — Andrew Fox (Thousand Oaks), Fred Gaines (Calabasas), William D. Koehler, Rick Mullen (Malibu) and Mark Rutherford (Westlake Village).

Fans will receive “LA Together” rally towels as they enter the stadium.

The Rams Fan Fest, located on the east side of the stadium, will feature an 8- by 20-foot “LA Together Wall” for fans to sign and leave messages of hope and support for those affected by recent tragedies, a team official said. The wall features a message reading: “Los Angeles, Our Hearts Are With You.” Following the game, the Rams will donate the wall to the city of Thousand Oaks.

Proceeds from the in-game 50/50 raffle will benefit the Conejo Valley Victims Fund, American Red Cross Southern California Wildfire Relief and United Way of Greater Los Angeles.

This will be the first “Monday Night Football” game at the Coliseum since Oct. 28, 1985, when the Los Angeles Raiders defeated the San Diego Chargers, 34-21.

The NFL did not schedule night regular-season games for the Coliseum during the Raiders’ final nine seasons playing there because of fear of crime.

The last time the Rams played a “Monday Night Football” game at the Coliseum was Nov. 19, 1979, when they defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 20-14.

The Rams played nine Monday night games at Anaheim Stadium, their home from 1980-94 before moving to St. Louis.

The Rams played a Saturday night playoff game against Atlanta at the Coliseum on Jan. 6 and a “Thursday Night Football” game there on Sept. 27.

Both teams are 9-1. This is the fifth meeting between teams with one or fewer losses in Week 11 or later since 1970 and the first since Nov. 17, 2013 when the 9-0 Chiefs faced the 8-1 Denver Broncos.

The Rams are off to their best start since 1969 when they won their first 11 games. Kansas City is off to its best start since 2013 when it was 9-1.

The Chiefs are averaging 35.3 points per game and the Rams 33.5, second and third behind the New Orleans Saints, who are averaging 37.8.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the league in passing yards entering this week’s play with 3,150, while Rams quarterback Jared Goff was second with 3,134.

The Rams announced on Tuesday they would be “providing thousands of complimentary tickets to first responders who are bravely protecting the greater Los Angeles community, as well as people who have been impacted by the our community’s recent tragedies.”

Limited parking will be available for $50 (cash only) on a first-come, first-served basis at the Downey, Grand and Royal structures on the USC campus.

Fans are encouraged to take Metro or ride-share.

Tickets for the game will be mobile only. Fans should download the latest version of the Rams app and save their tickets to Apple Wallet or Android Passbook before arrival at the stadium.

Gates 1 and 28 will open at 2 p.m. for fans wishing to visit the Corona Beach House or Rams Party Zone spaces located on the Peristyle end of the stadium that feature concessions and shade open to all ticketholders. Those areas will feature food and drink specials from 2-4 p.m., with beers starting at $5.

The remaining gates will open at 3 p.m. for the 5:15 p.m. game. Fans are encouraged to enter the Coliseum no later than 4:30 p.m. for efficient entry.

The electronic dance music duo The Chainsmokers will perform at halftime. They will be joined by country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini in a performance of their song “This Feeling.”

The game is a homecoming for Chiefs coach Andy Reid, an alumnus of John Marshall High School and Glendale College.

Reid took to the Coliseum field on Dec. 13, 1971, to participate in the Punt, Pass and Kick contest, wearing a Rams uniform with No. 34, throwing a pass shown at halftime of ABC’s “Monday Night Football” game between the Rams and Washington.

