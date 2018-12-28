Scholar Athlete Award Presented as Washington Participates in Beef Bowl

Share this article:

Washington participated in Lawry’s Beef Bowl in Beverly Hills Friday, with Huskies linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven receiving his team’s Tournament of Roses Scholar Athlete Award as its top scholar athlete.

Burr-Kiven is a comparative literature major with a 3.69 grade point average. The senior from Menlo Park was the Pac-12 Conference’s Football Scholar Athlete of the Year and a CoSIDA second-team Academic All-American.

Burr-Kiven was a first-team All-America selection by The Associated Press, ESPN, Football Writers Association of America and Athlon’s and a second-team selection by seven organizations. He was also chosen as the Pac-12’s Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year.

Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller received his team’s Tournament of Roses Scholar Athlete Award during its portion of the Beef Bowl Thursday.

Fuller is a business major with a 3.81 GPA. The junior from Norwood, New Jersey was a first-team CoSIDA Academic All-American. He is second on the Buckeyes with 72 tackles.

This is the first year the award has been presented.

The Rose Bowl teams have annually participated in the Beef Bowl since 1956. The Beef Bowl is older than all but the Rose, Orange, Cotton, Sugar and Sun bowls. It is billed by organizers as college football’s most enduring pre-bowl game tradition.

Lawry’s Beef Bowl has not been a competition since 1970. Coaches are informed that there is a limit of two servings of prime rib per player.

Richard R. Frank, president and chief executive officer of Lawry’s Restaurants Inc., said Lawry’s Beef Bowl “is not about what team eats the most.”

“The purpose of the event is to honor champion student-athletes for their achievement as a team of making it to the Rose Bowl Game,” said Frank, whose late father, Richard N. Frank, conceived the Beef Bowl in 1956, shortly after becoming Lawry’s president.

“The meal is a large part of the celebration because these are young men with enormous appetites, but it’s more about celebrating together away from the practice field in a legendary setting.”

