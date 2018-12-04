Share this article:

Former NFL cornerback Brandon Browner pleaded no contest Tuesday to trying to kill his ex-girlfriend at her apartment in La Verne.

Browner, 34, was immediately sentenced to eight years in state prison following his plea in a Pomona courtroom to one felony count of attempted murder and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a child involving the woman’s two children.

Superior Court Judge Bruce F. Marrs also ordered Browner to stay away from the woman and her two children for 10 years, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Browner tried to smother the woman in a carpet during the July 8 attack, prosecutors said when he was charged. The woman’s two children were present when the attack occurred.

Browner was arrested about 5 1/2 hours later by La Verne police. He has jailed in lieu of $10 million bail.

He played on two Super Bowl-winning teams — the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots — during an NFL career that ran from 2011-15 and also included a stint with the New Orleans Saints. He played for the Canadian Football League’s Calgary Stampeders from 2006-10.

Browner played this year for the Roadrunners of the American Flag Football League this year, who were quarterbacked by Michael Vick.

Browner graduated from Sylmar High School after attending Monroe High. He played college football for Oregon State.

Former NFL Cornerback Pleads No Contest to Trying to Kill Ex-Girlfriend was last modified: by

>> Want to read more stories like this? Get our Free Daily Newsletters Here!

Follow us: