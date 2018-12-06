Chargers Defensive Tackle Nominated for NFL’s Most Prestigious Honor

Share this article:

Defensive tackle Corey Liuget is the Los Angeles Chargers nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which honors players for outstanding community service activities and excellence on the field, the league announced Thursday.

Liuget made a $10,000 donation in March to create a scholarship fund honoring assistant football coach and security guard Aaron Feis, who was killed in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Liuget also made several visits this year to children’s hospitals in his native Florida and the Los Angeles area and spoke at a teen correctional facility about the power of making good life choices.

Liuget is an ambassador for the American Heart Association’s Community S.T.E.P.S program, which is aimed at both improving the health of participants through free blood pressure and cholesterol screenings and providing them with fruit, vegetables and recipes and improving police-community relations with walks with Los Angeles Police Department officers.

Liuget also donates tickets for each home game to families with children with heart defects. He also pledged to donate a CPR and heart health testing kit to a area high school for each quarterback sack or Chargers victory.

Liuget annually host his Shop with a Charger holiday shopping spree for impoverished youth.

All 32 team nominees will be recognized during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LIII. The league-wide winner will be announced Feb. 2 during “NFL Honors,” a two-hour primetime awards special airing on CBS.

The award is considered the league’s most prestigious honor. It was established in 1970 and renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back, Walter Payton.

Liuget was suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Liuget said he ingested something unknowingly as part of his offseason program with his longtime personal trainer who he later fired.

Liuget played as a reserve the first three games following his suspension, then started the next three. He sustained a season-ending injury to his quad tendon in a 23-22 loss to the Denver Broncos Nov. 18.

Chargers Defensive Tackle Nominated for NFL’s Most Prestigious Honor was last modified: by

>> Want to read more stories like this? Get our Free Daily Newsletters Here!

Follow us: