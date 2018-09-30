Chargers to Play Host to 49ers, Seek to Even Record

Share this article:

The Los Angeles Chargers will play host to the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at the StubHub Center, seeking to avoid a losing record through four games for the third consecutive season.

The Chargers (1-2) lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 35-23, last Sunday, and fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-28, in the season opener for both teams Sept. 9.

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tore an ACL in last Sunday’s 38-27 loss to Kansas City, and will miss the rest of the season. Second-year quarterback C.J. Beathard will start in Garoppolo’s place.

“I have a lot of confidence in C.J.,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He got a lot of experience last year. He got thrown into as tough of a situation as I could imagine putting a rookie quarterback in. The guy didn’t blink.

“He had a lot of ups and downs throughout his time playing. I thought he started out very well, went through a little bit of a slump in the middle and I thought he ended very well, especially with the win that we got versus the Giants.

“C.J. is as tough and fearless as any quarterback I’ve ever been around. He’s got the arm talent to make every throw. He’s extremely smart. I know he’s the type of guy that I know our team believes in, also.”

San Francisco lost four of the five games Beathard started last season. He set team records for completions (123), passes (224) and yards (1,430) by a rookie.

Beathard is a grandson of Pro Football Hall of Fame member Bobby Beathard, the San Diego Chargers general manager from 1990-99 who built the franchise’s lone team to reach the Super Bowl.

Cornerback Richard Sherman, a four-time Pro Bowl selection will miss the game for the 49ers (1-2) because of a calf injury.

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, will miss his fourth consecutive game because of an injured left foot. Starting offensive tackle Joe Barksdale will miss his third consecutive game because of a knee injury.

Rookie linebacker Kyzir White will miss the game because of a knee injury. He had started each of the Chargers first three games of the season.

Chargers receivers Keenan Allen (knee, tooth) and Travis Benjamin (foot) are both listed as questionable, meaning it is uncertain whether they will play.

There’s one new member of the Chargers roster since last Sunday — running back Justin Jackson, who was promoted from the practice squad, replacing fellow rookie Detrez Newsome, who was cut, then signed to the practice squad.

“I think Justin has been doing a good job,” coach Anthony Lynn said. “I want to see him. He’s a versatile back. He can play all three downs and he’s highly productive.”

Jackson was drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 draft out of Northwestern, cut Sept. 3 to make room for tight end Antonio Gates and signed to the practice squad the following day.

Newsome “did nothing wrong,” Lynn said.

“I love what he did in preseason” rushing for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries, Lynn said.

Newsome played in each of the Chargers three regular-season games, rushing once for no gain.

The Chargers will conduct a “Feel the Orgullo” Latino Gameday Celebration in conjunction with the NFL’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Orgullo is equivalent to the word pride.

A halftime ceremony will feature Colombian singer Sofia Carson, a star of Disney’s “Descendants” trilogy.

Dr. Beatriz Maria Solis, director, Healthy Communities, South Region, The California Endowment, will receive the Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award during the second quarter.

Solis is leading efforts to fight for an inclusive model of public health that reflects the communities they are intended to benefit.

As an award recipient, the Chargers and the NFL will be donating $5,000 to Solis’ community organization of choice, Homeboy Industries, one of the nation’s largest, most comprehensive and successful gang intervention, rehabilitation and re-entry programs.

Mexican mariachi musician Jose Hernandez will perform the national anthem.

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Albert Camacho, former U.S. Army Sgt. Dustin Holcomb and former U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Michael Woode will be honored as the Chargers Military Heroes of the Week.

Camacho joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 2002, was deployed to Iraq twice and conducted over 30 convoy security missions. He was wounded in action in November 2005 and medically evacuated from Iraq.

Upon rehabilitation Camacho re-enlisted. He is stationed at Camp Pendleton.

Holcomb served in the U.S. Army for seven years and was deployed to South Korea and Iraq. He was awarded the Purple Heart, three Army Commendation Medals and five Army Achievement Medals.

Woode served in the U.S. Marine Corps for nearly 10 years. He was deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan and Northern Africa.

Woode’s decorations include the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Naval Unit Commendation, Good Conduct Medal, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom Campaign Medals, Global War on Terror and Global War on Terror Expeditionary Medals and the NATO Medal.

