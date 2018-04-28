Rams Make Final NFL Draft Picks

Share this article:

The Los Angeles Rams concluded the 2018 NFL Draft Saturday with the team’s final picks.

The 11 men drafted to wear Rams jerseys were:

–Joseph Noteboom (89th overall), a tackle from TCU, drafted in the third round;

–Brian Allen (111th overall), an offensive lineman from Michigan State, drafted in the fourth round;

–John Franklin (135th overall), a defensive end from Stephen F. Austin, drafted in the fourth round;

–Micah Kiser (147th overall), a linebacker from Virginia, drafted in the fifth round;

–Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (160th overall), a outside linebacker from Oklahoma, drafted in the fifth round;

–John Kelly (176th overall), a running back from Tennessee, drafted in the sixth round;

–Jamil Demby (192nd overall), an offensive lineman from Maine, drafted in the sixth round;

–Sebastian Joseph (195th overall), a defensive lineman from Rutgers, drafted in sixth round;

–Trevon Young (205th overall), an outside linebacker from Louisville, drafted in the sixth round;

–Travin Howard (231st overall), a linebacker from TCU, drafted in the seventh round; and

–Justin Lawler (244th overall), a defensive lineman from SMU, drafted in the seventh round.

Rams officials also announced several team trades on the final day of the draft.

The team’s newest members may get some action as the team opens its 2018 regular season by playing a Monday night game at Oakland Sept. 10.

The Rams will play host to the Arizona Cardinals Sept. 16 in their home opener at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The seven-game schedule at the Coliseum also includes the first two regular-season night games since the Rams returned to Southern California in 2016 — a Thursday night game against the Minnesota Vikings Sept. 27 and a Sunday night game against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles Dec. 16. The other games at the Coliseum will be against the Los Angeles Chargers (Sept. 23), Green Bay Packers (Oct. 28), Seattle Seahawks (Nov. 11) and San Francisco 49ers (Dec. 30).

The Rams will play in Mexico City Nov. 19 against the Kansas City Chiefs in what is considered a Rams home game.

The Rams’s road games will be against the Seattle Seahawks (Oct. 7), Denver Broncos (Oct. 14), San Francisco (Oct. 21), New Orleans Saints (Nov. 4), Detroit Lions (Dec. 2), Chicago Bears (Dec. 9) and Arizona (Dec. 23).

For tickets and other details, including more about this year’s draft picks, visit www.therams.com.

