Cops quell Houston Astros Pasadena bar confrontation: ‘Nonsense?’

Even though the World Series switches to Houston Friday evening for Game 3, the Houston Astros manager is mired in controversy over an argument in an upscale Pasadena hotel bar that was so intense police were called to restore calm.

Astros Manager A. J. Hinch is calling reports of the incident “nonsense,” and even though police confirmed the incident, he’s telling reporters “fabrications really suck.”

“There was no altercation,” Hinch said at the customary off-day news conference in Houston Thursday. “And it’s a shame that I’m asked … about some nonsense and fabrications and non-stories, and I have to respond to it on a national stage.

“To reiterate there was no altercation, and that’s as far as I’m going to go. It’s ridiculous.”

A questioner then asked Hinch, “It says you snapped and were cursing and were yelling in the middle of the bar, so that’s not true?”

Hinch responded: “Like I said, fabrications really suck, and I’m not going to address it any of them.”

After losing Game One of the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers, some members of Houston Astros management got into an argument with patrons at the Pasadena hotel bar, prompting a visit by police, authorities said Thursday.

There was no physical altercation, just words exchanged, but someone called police and officers responded about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Langham Huntington Hotel at 1401 S. Oak Knoll Ave. to keep the peace, according to Pasadena police Lt. Tracey Ibarra.

There was no word of what the argument may have been about, nor who else may have been involved.

She did not know if the call came from hotel management, but said no fight took place, no one was injured and no reports were taken.

“All parties walked away,” she said.

Police didn’t name any of those involved, but TMZ reported Astros Manager A.J. Hinch was one of the participants.

The World Series, tied at one game apiece after the Astros’ comeback 7- 6, 11-inning victory Wednesday at Dodger Stadium, resumes in Houston Friday.

— Staff and wire reports

