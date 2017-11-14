Dodgers to play in Mexico against Padres

Share this article:

The Los Angeles Dodgers will play in Monterrey, Mexico May 4-6 against the San Diego Padres, Major League Baseball announced Monday.

The three-game series will be the first time the Dodgers have played a regular-season game in Mexico. The team played exhibition games in Mexico City 1964 against the Mexican League’s Diablos Rojos del Mexico, in Monterrey in 1991 against Industriales de Monterrey and the Milwaukee Brewers and in 2003 in Mexico City against the New York Mets.

The series will be the Dodgers first trip outside the U.S. or Canada since 2014 when they played two games in Sydney, Australia against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“The Dodgers have always been at the forefront of growing the game of baseball internationally and this trip reinforces this commitment, while at the same time giving our many fans in Mexico a chance to see us compete,” Dodger President and CEO Stan Kasten said.

The Padres will be the home team for all three games.

This will be the third time regular-season MLB games will be played in Mexico. All three have involved the Padres and been played in Monterrey . The Padres played the New York Mets Aug. 16-18, 1996 and the Colorado Rockies on April 4, 1999.

—City News Service

